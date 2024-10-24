Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a warm and gracious welcome from the people of Fagali’i village in Samoa, which is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a warm and gracious welcome from the people of Fagali’i village in Samoa, which is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Samoa Minister for Women, Communities and Social Development, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo and elders and youth of Figaali village warmly received the deputy prime minister in the Fagali'i village, a press release issued here on Thursday said.

The village streets were decorated in Pakistan's national colors; green and white, as the local community showcased traditional Samoan culture and dances, embodying the strong bond between Pakistan and the Commonwealth nations, including Samoa.

DPM Ishaq Dar announced a renovation package for the local school as a token of appreciation for the kindness and affection of the people of Fagali'i village.