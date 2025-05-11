DPM Dar Receives Call From Algerian FM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Algeria Ahmed Attaf.
Welcoming the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to maintain regional peace and stability, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora, to achieve common objectives.
