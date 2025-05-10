Open Menu

DPM Dar Receives Calls From FMs Egypt, Greece; EU High Representative; Welcoming Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM

DPM Dar receives calls from FMs Egypt, Greece; EU High Representative; welcoming ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Separately, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister spoke with Foreign Minister of Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis who also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and beyond.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and to work together in multilateral fora as non-permanent members of the UNSC.

While DPM/FM Dar spoke with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission (HR/VP) Kaja Kallas who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

“The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region,” the press release added.

Recent Stories

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

17 minutes ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

17 minutes ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

17 minutes ago
 International Nurses Day observed

International Nurses Day observed

18 minutes ago
 ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s S ..

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

18 minutes ago
 DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

18 minutes ago
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cot ..

Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..

26 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses improvement in quality of educat ..

Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

27 minutes ago
 Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr ..

Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..

27 minutes ago
 UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Spec ..

UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..

27 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

27 minutes ago
 Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan