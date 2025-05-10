DPM Dar receives calls from FMs Egypt, Greece; EU High Representative; welcoming ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Separately, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister spoke with Foreign Minister of Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis who also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and beyond.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and to work together in multilateral fora as non-permanent members of the UNSC.

While DPM/FM Dar spoke with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission (HR/VP) Kaja Kallas who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

“The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region,” the press release added.