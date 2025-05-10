- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM Dar receives calls from FMs Egypt, Greece; EU High Representative; welcoming ceasefire
DPM Dar Receives Calls From FMs Egypt, Greece; EU High Representative; Welcoming Ceasefire
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
The DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Separately, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister spoke with Foreign Minister of Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis who also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and beyond.
Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and to work together in multilateral fora as non-permanent members of the UNSC.
While DPM/FM Dar spoke with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission (HR/VP) Kaja Kallas who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.
“The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and dialogue in the region,” the press release added.
Recent Stories
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine17 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat18 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu27 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry30 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council30 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society44 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced37 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case37 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital37 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar37 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur37 minutes ago