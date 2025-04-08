Open Menu

DPM Dar Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To Strengthen Ties With Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a one-on-one meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan through robust multi-sectoral cooperation

In the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister thanked the deputy prime minister for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also led delegation-level talks with the visiting Azerbaijani delegation being headed by Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Both sides discussed key investment projects and MoUs under consideration.

The two sides also agreed to expedite finalization of initiatives ahead of the President of Azerbaijan’s visit to Pakistan.

