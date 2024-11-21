Open Menu

DPM Dar Reviews Process Of ERRA, NDMA Strategic Merger

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DPM Dar reviews process of ERRA, NDMA strategic merger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The 15th Council Meeting of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting reviewed the process of strategic merger of ERRA and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The deputy PM observed that merger process would streamline operations, improve resource allocation, and strengthen the overall disaster response framework.

It was decided to engage the Governments of AJK and KP in harmonizing the disaster response framework.

Chairman ERRA, members of the ERRA Council and representatives of NDMA attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishaq Dar Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan