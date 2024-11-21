DPM Dar reviews process of ERRA, NDMA strategic merger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The 15th Council Meeting of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting reviewed the process of strategic merger of ERRA and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The deputy PM observed that merger process would streamline operations, improve resource allocation, and strengthen the overall disaster response framework.

It was decided to engage the Governments of AJK and KP in harmonizing the disaster response framework.

Chairman ERRA, members of the ERRA Council and representatives of NDMA attended the meeting.