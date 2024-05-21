DPM Dar, Russian FM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional, Global Developments
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister congratulated his Russian counterpart on the peaceful and successful election process in Russia and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.
The two sides agreed to continue working towards further deepening and broadening of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties by regularly holding meetings of institutional mechanisms and undertaking follow-up actions.
They agreed to hold the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow this year.
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion18 minutes ago
-
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: Murad19 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session19 minutes ago
-
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism19 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case25 minutes ago
-
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit25 minutes ago
-
Muharrars of two police stations suspended25 minutes ago
-
Special persons community delegation meets with SSP Traffic22 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA meeting demands budgetary allocations for universities22 minutes ago
-
Girl injured in Qalandarabad firing incident dies in hospital22 minutes ago
-
Tarar affirms govt's commitment to ensure safety of every citizen22 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues alert to departments' concerned amid GLOF threat in KP, GB17 minutes ago