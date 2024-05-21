Open Menu

DPM Dar, Russian FM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional, Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM

DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional, global developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister congratulated his Russian counterpart on the peaceful and successful election process in Russia and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.

The two sides agreed to continue working towards further deepening and broadening of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties by regularly holding meetings of institutional mechanisms and undertaking follow-up actions.

They agreed to hold the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow this year.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Moscow Russia Ishaq Dar Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

21 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

17 minutes ago
 UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this y ..

UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt

19 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers ..

Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion

18 minutes ago
 UK announces compensation for people affected by c ..

UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal

19 minutes ago
 Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to ..

Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..

19 minutes ago
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Se ..

Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session

19 minutes ago
 Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored ..

Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism

19 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Counci ..

KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President

25 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recr ..

LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case

25 minutes ago
 Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at ..

Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit

25 minutes ago
 Muharrars of two police stations suspended

Muharrars of two police stations suspended

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan