DPM Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy Monday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, they discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.