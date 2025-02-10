DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza

The DPM and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemning Israeli Prime Minister’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, said a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The DPM and FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked the DPM for Pakistan's consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom.