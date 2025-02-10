DPM Dar, Saudi FM Agree To Convene Extraordinary OIC Meeting Of FMs On Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:44 PM
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Foreign Ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.
The DPM and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemning Israeli Prime Minister’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, said a statement from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.
The DPM and FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.
The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked the DPM for Pakistan's consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..
Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling37 seconds ago
-
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Tessori38 seconds ago
-
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign40 seconds ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs41 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface4 minutes ago
-
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly4 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer7 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resolution5 minutes ago
-
Autonomy, self-accountability necessary for universities: HEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Engineer Yousuf shah takes charge of QESCO5 minutes ago