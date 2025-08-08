DPM Dar Stresses Fast-tracking Pak–Türkiye Projects To Deepen Strategic Partnership
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday called for fast-tracking the implementation of already agreed-upon proposals and development projects, emphasizing the need for timely action and coordination across relevant ministries under Pakistan-Turkiye partnership.
The deputy prime minister chaired a high-level meeting of the Committee on Enhancing Pakistan–Türkiye Bilateral Engagement, a DPM's Office news release said.
During the meeting, the Committee was briefed on progress in multiple areas of bilateral collaboration, including economy, trade, industry, education, health, energy, defence, infrastructure, and connectivity.
Highlighting the significance of the Pakistan–Türkiye partnership, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to advance strategic cooperation with Türkiye across a wide range of sectors.
“It is imperative that we move swiftly to translate our commitments into tangible outcomes. Pakistan remains fully committed to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Türkiye for the mutual benefit of our two brotherly nations,” said Senator Dar.
The meeting was attended by the Foreign Secretary, as well as Secretaries of the Economic Affairs Division, Health, Water Resources, Petroleum, and Power, along with senior officials from relevant departments.
