- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions
DPM Dar Talks To Swiss FM Cassis; Expresses Grave Concerns Over India’s Provocative Actions
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
“The DPM/FM briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance - an outright violation of international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts.
DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.
The Swiss FM appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.
He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.
The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions3 minutes ago
-
Noted religious, political leader Professor Sajid Mir dies after heart attack3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 190,200 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
SALU Awards Rs 3.45 Million in Scholarships13 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM condoles death of Javed Shah's Mother13 minutes ago
-
Huzaifa Rehman vows to counter India's malicious propaganda globally13 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah warns of war dangers, says Muslim identity under attack in India13 minutes ago
-
Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick23 minutes ago
-
Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India23 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 2 held in separate operations in KPK23 minutes ago
-
Free Press vital for democracy: Shafqat Shah23 minutes ago
-
Alhamra showcases installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers23 minutes ago