DPM Dar to attend Commonwealth moot in Samoa from Oct 21-26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held from October 21 to 26, 2024 in Samoa.

At the CHOGM, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will present Pakistan’s perspectives on key global issues and challenges with a focus on climate change, economic development, and strengthening international cooperation within the Commonwealth community, according to a Foreign Office press release.

In his keynote address at the Commonwealth business Forum on "Transforming our Workforce", he will highlight Pakistan’s emphasis on youth empowerment, skill development, and digital transformation.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar will also engage with the heads of delegations of other Commonwealth member states.

Pakistan’s participation at CHOGM 2024 reflects its continued commitment to the Commonwealth and its relations with Small Islands Pacific Countries.

