DPM Dar To Attend Commonwealth Moot In Samoa From Oct 21-26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held from October 21 to 26, 2024 in Samoa.
At the CHOGM, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will present Pakistan’s perspectives on key global issues and challenges with a focus on climate change, economic development, and strengthening international cooperation within the Commonwealth community, according to a Foreign Office press release.
In his keynote address at the Commonwealth business Forum on "Transforming our Workforce", he will highlight Pakistan’s emphasis on youth empowerment, skill development, and digital transformation.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar will also engage with the heads of delegations of other Commonwealth member states.
Pakistan’s participation at CHOGM 2024 reflects its continued commitment to the Commonwealth and its relations with Small Islands Pacific Countries.
Recent Stories
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vice Chairman KPBoIT for coordinated efforts to promote economic development in region11 minutes ago
-
AIOU publishes first Algerian novel in Urdu by Dr. Fadila Melhag11 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Prabowo Subianto on swearing in as Indonesia president11 minutes ago
-
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?20 minutes ago
-
Sindh University announces results of pre-entry test second phase41 minutes ago
-
SCCI president termed SCO conference successful51 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur, SSP Ghotki transferred1 hour ago
-
Man injured as vehicle turned turtle2 hours ago
-
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM2 hours ago
-
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 20242 hours ago
-
26th Amendment to guarantee supremacy, dignity of parliament: PPP leader2 hours ago
-
Enactment of 26th constitutional amendment victory of democracy: Tarar5 hours ago