DPM Dar To Pay A Five-day Official Visit To UK From Sep 4

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from September 4-8, 2024.

In London, the deputy prime minister will meet UK's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and hold extensive talks with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, David Lammy, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The deputy prime minister will also engage with members of the UK Parliament and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

