DPM Dar To Skip UNGA Session Amid Diplomatic Engagements In Pakistan: FO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will not proceed to New York for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) due to important diplomatic commitments and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Islamabad.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the statement over the media speculation regarding the participation of the deputy prime minister in the UNGA session.
Meanwhile, she made it clear that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s program for participation in the session will remain unchanged.
Recent Stories
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed after being hit by train41 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan's role in maintaining peace is unforgettable'; says Governor Tessori51 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur51 minutes ago
-
Senator Tahira Aurangzeb seeks cross-party collaboration for Pakistan's progress1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago
-
CM Murad suspends DIG, SSP Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
70 new dengue cases reported in Punjab1 hour ago
-
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team2 hours ago
-
Karachi transforms into global cultural melting pot from Sept 26-30: Ahmad Shah2 hours ago
-
President for promoting culture of peace, tolerance, respect to ensure dignity of all individuals2 hours ago
-
PM for fostering peace, stability through dialogues3 hours ago
-
Man killed in aerial firing3 hours ago