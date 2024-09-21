Open Menu

DPM Dar To Skip UNGA Session Amid Diplomatic Engagements In Pakistan: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DPM Dar to skip UNGA session amid diplomatic engagements in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will not proceed to New York for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) due to important diplomatic commitments and preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Islamabad.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the statement over the media speculation regarding the participation of the deputy prime minister in the UNGA session. 

Meanwhile, she made it clear that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s program for participation in the session will remain unchanged.

