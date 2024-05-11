Open Menu

DPM Dar To Visit Beijing For Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue From May 13

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Beijing, China from May 13-16 where he will co-chair the fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; up-gradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.

The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora, a Foreign Office news release said.

On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives.

Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership"; reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest; enhancing economic and trade cooperation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC); and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange China Ishaq Dar Visit CPEC Beijing May From

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

2 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

3 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

5 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

5 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

14 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

14 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

14 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

14 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan