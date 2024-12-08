DPM Dar, Turkish FM discuss unfolding situation in Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday held telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan on the unfolding situation in Syria.

During the conversation, The Deputy PM shared the details of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan for the safety and security of its nationals in Syria.

They also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries for the safety of the Pakistan nationals, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.