DPM Dar, UAE Counterpart Discuss Regional, Global Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held cordial and in-depth discussions
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held cordial and in-depth discussions.
“Besides the focus on further cementing excellent bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern discussed in a candid ambiance,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
