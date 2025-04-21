DPM Dar, UAE counterpart discuss regional, global issues

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held cordial and in-depth discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held cordial and in-depth discussions.

“Besides the focus on further cementing excellent bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern discussed in a candid ambiance,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.