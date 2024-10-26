DPM Dar, UK Foreign Secretary agree to work for deepening bilateral partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

APIA (SAMOA) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a productive meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM2024) in Apia, Samoa, where they agreed to work together for deepening Pakistan-UK partnership and taking it to next higher level.

During the meeting, they discussed wide range of topics including strengthening Pakistan-UK relations across multiple areas of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar extended a warm invitation to UK Foreign Secretary to visit Pakistan.