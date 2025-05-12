Open Menu

DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy Discuss Regional Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss regional development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed the latest developments in the region.

The DPM/FM received a call from the UK foreign secretary, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards maintaining regional peace.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest.

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

28 minutes ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

1 hour ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

2 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan