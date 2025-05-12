DPM Dar, UK FS Lammy discuss regional development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed the latest developments in the region.

The DPM/FM received a call from the UK foreign secretary, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards maintaining regional peace.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on areas of mutual interest.