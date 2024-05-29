DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts to preserve shared ancient heritage

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to preserving its Buddhist heritage and would encourage joint efforts to promote, preserve and protect these historical sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to preserving its Buddhist heritage and would encourage joint efforts to promote, preserve and protect these historical sites.

He said the collaborative, archeological and research projects and religious tourism could bring better understanding of these landmarks places.

“By working together, we can ensure these sites are not only preserved but also celebrated as part of our collective human history,” he said while addressing the Vesak Day dinner of Gandhara Symposium at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The deputy prime minister said that the shared ancient heritage also offered an opportunity for them to further enhance their bilateral ties with the Buddhist dominated states.

He also highlighted the significance of religious tourism and research education which could help them further strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual respect.

The deputy prime minister also stressed upon making of consistent efforts for the inter-culture and inter-faith harmony dialogue.

“It is need of the hour that they should make efforts to understand and take a joint stance against forces of intolerance and violence, and hatred against any religion or any religious group,” he added.

He underscored the need of a joint platform ensuring that their efforts towards peace and dialogue could grow and flourish.

Ishaq Dar said that the religious leaders could play a key role in guiding their followers towards mutual respect and understanding of other religions which would help bridge the divide and promote a culture of co-existence and better understanding.

The foreign minister said that it was a great honour for them to host esteemed guests and termed the event as very successful in which productive discussions were held.

He also extended felicitations to the Buddhist brothers and sisters on auspicious occasion of Vesakh and said that it was a moment to reflect on timeless teachings of peace, compassion and understanding.

Dar also expressed the hope that the symposium provided a vital platform to explore the importance of shared heritage and to discuss, promote and save them for the future generations.

He said Pakistan was a proud custodian of several significant sacred Buddhist sites including Gandhara that contributed to the spread of Buddhism in this region and played vital role in dissemination of religious and cultural teachings of Buddhism in Asia.

Several ancient sites like Taxila, Takht Bhai and Swat valley were home to ancient Buddhist monasteries and centers of preaching which had attracted Buddhists monks and scholars worldwide, he added.