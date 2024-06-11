ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday urged the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to use his good offices for the just resolution of the outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The deputy prime minister held a meeting with the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the high-level conference on “Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza,” being held in Jordan, according to a Foreign Office press release.

He lauded the UN secretary general’s initiative to jointly hold the conference along with Jordan and Egypt at a time when the people of Palestine were in dire need of international support and urgent humanitarian assistance.

He also commended the leadership and proactive role of the Secretary-General Guterres in raising concern at the situation in Gaza on the international stage.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate and brutal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians, the deputy prime minister called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel.