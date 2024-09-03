DPM Dar, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Ambassador of the United States in Islamabad Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the meeting, they discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US bilateral relations including the avenues for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields, according to a foreign ministry's press release.

They also discussed matters relating to the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.