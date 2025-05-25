- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM Dar visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine, directs timely completion of construction work
DPM Dar Visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Shrine, Directs Timely Completion Of Construction Work
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Sunday, visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and offered prayers, besides reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work.
The DPM/FM directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the ongoing construction and renovation work in line with the approved plans and technical standards, DPM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine, directs timely completion of construction work47 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral ties, UAP Railway project11 minutes ago
-
PMYP to launch National Adolescence and Youth Policy to empower young generation11 minutes ago
-
Over 8,000 police personnel deployed for PSL X final,says IG Punjab21 minutes ago
-
29 criminals held41 minutes ago
-
DI Khan residents urge Distt Administration to crackdown on growing begging mafia41 minutes ago
-
AIG leads CCD conference,vows zero-tolerance for crime,corruption41 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Raza appeal families to cooperate, open doors for polio teams from May 26-June 151 minutes ago
-
Expert urges annual HIV screenings amid rise in cases linked to unregulated beauty services1 hour ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..1 hour ago
-
Religious ministry's 24/7 support system active for Pakistani Pilgrims' complaint redressal: DC info ..2 hours ago
-
No peace in South Asia without just resolution of Kashmir dispute: APHC Vice Chairman2 hours ago