DPM Dar visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine, directs timely completion of construction work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Sunday, visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and offered prayers, besides reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work.

The DPM/FM directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the ongoing construction and renovation work in line with the approved plans and technical standards, DPM Office Media Wing said in a press release.