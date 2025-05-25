Open Menu

DPM Dar Visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Shrine, Directs Timely Completion Of Construction Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM

DPM Dar visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine, directs timely completion of construction work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Sunday, visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and offered prayers, besides reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work.

The DPM/FM directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the ongoing construction and renovation work in line with the approved plans and technical standards, DPM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

11 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

13 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

13 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

13 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

14 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

14 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

15 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan