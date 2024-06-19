Open Menu

DPM Dar Visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; Appreciates Project's Pace

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

DPM Dar visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; appreciates project's pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday visited the Jagran-2 Hydropower Plant being constructed in the Neelum district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The deputy prime minister was briefed about the progress in the construction of 50MW power plant. It was told that the work on the Jagran-2 project was proceeding as per the plan and would be completed by the year 2025, according to a press release.

Expressing satisfaction and appreciation at the progress of the project, DPM Ishaq Dar promised to take up the matter at the ECNEC to fast-track the approvals through early action. He also met the Chinese engineers and Pakistani team working on the Jagran-2 project.

Dar conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Government of Pakistan for the engineers, technicians and workers employed in the project and assured full support and security of the Government of Pakistan for its timely completion.

He expressed confidence that the project would contribute significantly towards electrical power generation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and bring benefits to the local population in terms of employment, education, agriculture, industrial development, and tourism.

The deputy prime minister also made a surprise visit on Tuesday to the Jagran-1 Hydropower Plant in the Neelum district.

He had expressed satisfaction at the smooth functioning of the 30.4 MW Jagran-I which was conceived, approved, and financed during the 1997-1999 tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when Senator Ishaq Dar was the finance minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education China Ishaq Dar Agriculture Visit Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan