DPM Directs Ambassador-designate To Strengthen Pak-Netherlands Economic Ties; Facilitate Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic domain.

The Ambassador-designate to the Netherlands paid a farewell call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, a DPM's Office news release said.

While wishing him success in his new assignment, the DPM/FM also advised the Ambassador-designate to facilitate the provision of consular services and other assistance to Pakistani residents in the Netherlands.

More Stories From Pakistan