DPM directs early solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday directed all concerned departments to expedite efforts for the early and efficient finalization of the solarization of tubewells in Balochistan.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the solarization of tubewells in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Finance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, senior officials from the Ministry of Power, and representatives of the government of Balochistan.

DPM emphasized the need for synergy among stakeholders and urged them to ensure the efficient use of available resources to achieve the timely implementation of solarizing Balochistan’s tubewells.

DPM highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting clean energy, reducing operational costs, enhancing agricultural productivity, and improving the livelihoods of farmers across Balochistan.