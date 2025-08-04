DPM directs for third-party professional evaluation of potential sites to allocate Gwadar Shipyard land

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed to undertake a third-party professional evaluation of potential sites for the Gwadar Shipyard land allocation

The deputy prime minister chaired a meeting on land allocation for the Gwadar Shipyard and further assured local representatives that the shipyard’s development would proceed with local consensus, a DPM's Office news release said.

Ministry of Defence Production presented relevant statistics, potential revenue streams and various land options available for the project of Gwadar Shipyard.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Federal Ministers for Defence Production, Planning and Development, Maritime Affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary MoMA, MPA Hidayatullah, and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority.