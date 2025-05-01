Open Menu

DPM Discusses Regional Situation With Slovenian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

The DPM briefed her on the evolving regional situation, firmly rejecting India’s baseless allegations and denounced unilateral actions, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a clear violation of international law.

FM Fajon called on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve issues through diplomacy, in accordance with international law. She welcomed Pakistan’s offer for an independent and transparent investigation.

As non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation. They also reviewed bilateral relations, and agreed to further deepen ties across all sectors.

