- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM emphasizes for ensuring food item's quality, affordability for consumers at agreed prices
DPM Emphasizes For Ensuring Food Item's Quality, Affordability For Consumers At Agreed Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized the importance of ensuring food item's quality and affordability for consumers at agreed prices.
The DPM chaired a high-level meeting to review the supply and availability of essential food items, a DPM's Office news release said.
During the meeting, the DPM/FM directed the stakeholders to ensure supply at the agreed prices.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretaries of Food and Production, Chairman FBR, DG FIA and representatives from PSMA.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan hosts high-level stakeholders meeting to boost Pakistani workforce integration6 minutes ago
-
RDMC partners with Indus Hospital to establish Mother & Child Health Unit in Humai, Chagai6 minutes ago
-
3,700-kg hazardous meat, 3,000-litre adulterated milk discarded6 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the city’s Masajids6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews school facilities6 minutes ago
-
DPM emphasizes for ensuring food item's quality, affordability for consumers at agreed prices6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to take good care of cotton in rains6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to launch real-time digital monitoring of RO plants6 minutes ago
-
EWR system implemented in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
FIA intensifies crackdown on illegal activities16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organises first aid, heatwave awareness session16 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera visits various police stations, check posts to review security16 minutes ago