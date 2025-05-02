ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized the importance of ensuring food item's quality and affordability for consumers at agreed prices.

The DPM chaired a high-level meeting to review the supply and availability of essential food items, a DPM's Office news release said.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM directed the stakeholders to ensure supply at the agreed prices.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretaries of Food and Production, Chairman FBR, DG FIA and representatives from PSMA.