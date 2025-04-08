DPM emphasizes need to finalize strategic projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday emphasized the need to finalize strategic projects, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties and sectoral partnerships with partner countries.

He was chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on investment cooperation with friendly nations.

Senior officials from Special Investment Facilitation Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Information Technology, Petroleum, National High Authority, Finance, Communications, and other key departments reviewed proposals in energy, infrastructure, trade, and technology.