DPM Expresses Govt's Full Support For AJK's Socioeconomic Development

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM

DPM expresses govt's full support for AJK's socioeconomic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with the current and former Prime Ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed the Government’s full support for socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a Foreign Office news release said.

During the meeting, development projects in AJK were discussed.

