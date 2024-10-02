DPM Expresses Gratitude To Maulana Fazal For His Condolence
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who expressed condolence on the death of Dar’s elder brother
Maulana Fazal ur Rehman visited to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed condolence on the passing of his beloved elder brother Khizar Hayat Dar, a post on X said.
