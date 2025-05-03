DPM felicitates armed forces, nation on successful launch of Abdali missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday felicitated the armed forces and the nation on the successful launch of Abdali missile system.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Scientists, Armed Forces and the Nation on the successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km. May Allah bless Pakistan with strength, unity, and infinite mercy. Amen."