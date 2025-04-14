Open Menu

DPM Felicitates Secretary General Commonwealth Shirley Botchwey On Assuming Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DPM felicitates Secretary General Commonwealth Shirley Botchwey on assuming office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday felicitated Secretary General Commonwealth Rt Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on taking office and conveyed best wishes to her on behalf of Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister also invited her to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience, a DPM's Office news release said.

The Secretary General thanked DPM/FM and Pakistan for the consistent support that she had received for her election as the Secretary General.

She said that she was looking forward to visit Pakistan in the near future.

