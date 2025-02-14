 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would chair UNSC high-level meeting on February 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit the United States of America (USA) to participate in a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The meeting of the UNSC would be held on February 18, 2025.

Foreign Office confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit the US for the UNSC meeting.

The FO office said that the meeting would be chaired by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and senior UN officials.