DPM, FM Dar To Visit US To Participate In UNSC High-level Meeting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:41 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would chair UNSC high-level meeting on February 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit the United States of America (USA) to participate in a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
The meeting of the UNSC would be held on February 18, 2025.
Foreign Office confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would visit the US for the UNSC meeting.
The FO office said that the meeting would be chaired by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and senior UN officials.
Recent Stories
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting4 minutes ago
-
Swat Traffic Police take action against 386 for traffic violations6 minutes ago
-
Academic council approves 6 new degree programmes16 minutes ago
-
Krora power project to generate 11.8 MW electricity: CM’s aide16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns blast in Harnai district16 minutes ago
-
Anti-Encroachment16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financial crimes17 minutes ago
-
870th urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar begins25 minutes ago
-
Sardar Bhagat Singh's nephew meet Faisalabad commissioner26 minutes ago
-
FDA action against 4 illegal housing colonies26 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on district performance & good governance26 minutes ago