DPM-FM reiterates Pakistan’s offer for a transparent, independent probe into Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday reiterated that Pakistan would welcome any international transparent and independent probe into the Pahalagam incident.

Talking to media along with visiting Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, which was telecast on national tv channels, the DPM/FM categorically asserted that Pakistan had nothing to do with the incident of Pahalgam that happened in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made a public offer that Pakistan would welcome any international transparent and independent probe into the incident of Pahalgam to establish the facts. So, our offer is very much there,” he added.

Moreover, he said they had made it abundantly clear in response to appeals made by a large number of counterparts and foreign ministers stressing upon Pakistan and India not to escalate the situation in the interests of peace and security of the region.

DPM/ FM Dar said that he assured them as they had decided in the National Security Committee meeting to demonstrate patience and exercise full restraint and ‘would not be the one to take any escalatory move, however, if India takes any adventure or escalatory move, Pakistan will give a befitting reply.

The DPM/FM also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian foreign minister for visiting Pakistan. He further said that the region and the world were facing lot of challenges.

Dar said that Iran was deeply involved in its negotiations with the US on a very important national issue in the last one week.

The DPM/FM said that they were watching and following up the progress and wished them well and hoped for a positive outcome for the shared prosperity, peace and safety of this region as well as of the global community.

Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that his talks with the DPM/FM Dar were focused on the regional issues, Pak-India relations and Iran-US talks.

They also discussed the brotherly ties between the two countries in details, including the economic cooperation in different fields, he added.