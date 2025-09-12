DPM For Aligning Reforms With Best Practices To Unlock Digital Potential
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting on information technology and telecom reforms, emphasising the importance of aligning reforms with global best practices to unlock Pakistan’s full digital potential.
The meeting reviewed measures to enhance connectivity, promote innovation, and create a conducive business environment to attract investment and drive the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.
The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, NC SIFC, and the secretaries of IT, commerce, privatization, and law, along with senior officials from relevant departments.
