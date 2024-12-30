Open Menu

DPM For All Out Efforts To Make Aviation Profitable Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 07:57 PM

DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reviewed the progress made by the Aviation Ministry and directed that all out efforts be made to make aviation as a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reviewed the progress made by the Aviation Ministry and directed that all out efforts be made to make aviation as a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister chaired a meeting here today at FMO regarding outsourcing of airports and development of Aviation Industry, in presence of Ministers of Aviation and Finance, and senior Officials of Aviation Ministry, a DPM office news release said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Progress All Industry

Recent Stories

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evenin ..

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening

5 minutes ago
 SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-e ..

SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations

3 minutes ago
 Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

3 minutes ago
 The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews ..

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..

3 minutes ago
 DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitabl ..

DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

3 minutes ago
 KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

3 minutes ago
Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to p ..

Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Esta ..

Meeting reviews progress on Bajaur Industrial Estate

3 minutes ago
 IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, ..

IESCO, CDA join hands to tackle electricity theft, streamline connections

3 minutes ago
 Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: ..

Cold weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Ris ..

Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 68

16 minutes ago
 CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture ..

CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan