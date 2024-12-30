DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reviewed the progress made by the Aviation Ministry and directed that all out efforts be made to make aviation as a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reviewed the progress made by the Aviation Ministry and directed that all out efforts be made to make aviation as a profitable industry and extend quality services to the travellers.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister chaired a meeting here today at FMO regarding outsourcing of airports and development of Aviation Industry, in presence of Ministers of Aviation and Finance, and senior Officials of Aviation Ministry, a DPM office news release said.