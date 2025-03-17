- Home
- Pakistan
- DPM for comprehensive strategy to boost economic ties with important trade partners including EU
DPM For Comprehensive Strategy To Boost Economic Ties With Important Trade Partners Including EU
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired a meeting to review matters related to economic diplomacy and trade issues.
During the meeting, the DPM/FM emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive strategy for enhancement of economic relations with important trade partners including the European Union (EU).
The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Commerce and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Purse snatcher arrested2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders closure of non-compliant housing societies2 minutes ago
-
DPM for comprehensive strategy to boost economic ties with important trade partners including EU2 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train2 minutes ago
-
IHC decides to form larger bench on cases pertaining meetings of PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
Hassan expresses sorrow on loss of lives in Nuskhi blast2 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker inaugurates sanitation equipment2 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana fined overcharging Mafia of profiteers3 minutes ago
-
District emergency board reviews possible flood situation3 minutes ago
-
Man held with 10kg hashish13 minutes ago
-
SHARP Conducts Theatre Workshop to Promote Peace, Social Harmony23 minutes ago
-
Faisal stadium renovation work gets top priority: DC Muzaffargarh53 minutes ago