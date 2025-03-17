DPM for comprehensive strategy to boost economic ties with important trade partners including EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired a meeting to review matters related to economic diplomacy and trade issues.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive strategy for enhancement of economic relations with important trade partners including the European Union (EU).

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Commerce and other senior officials.