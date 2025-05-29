DPM For Renewed Commitment To Adapt UN Peacekeeping To Address Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) As the world observes the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed the need for renewed political commitment to adapt UN Peacekeeping to address contemporary and future challenges, including through technological innovation, and strengthening regional partnerships.
The deputy prime minister, in his message on the Day, said that Pakistan joined the international community in recognizing the dedication, courage, and service of the UN peacekeepers, who continue to serve with dedication and courage in many parts of the world for the maintenance of international peace and security.
He said that the Day was also an important reminder to honour the ultimate sacrifice made by many UN peacekeepers in their line of duty, including 181 brave peacekeepers from Pakistan.
"Over the years, Pakistan has remained a leading Troops Contributing Country (TCC), with over 235,000 Pakistani peacekeepers, both men and women, serving with distinction in many parts of the world. Pakistan is also host to one of the oldest UN peacekeeping Missions – the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP)," he said.
The deputy prime minister said that the recent developments in the region reinforced the need for further strengthening the presence and role of UNMOGIP, along with a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
"At a time when the world is facing multifaceted threats, the UN Peacekeeping remains one of the most reliable and cost-effective instruments for maintaining international peace and security."
DPM Dar recalled that Pakistan, along with the Republic of Korea, co-hosted the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on April 15-16, 2025, in Islamabad, under the theme "Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Use of Technology and Integrated Approach." The outcomes of the meeting have been instrumental in helping create a new momentum towards achieving this end.
He reiterated that Pakistan had been and would continue to uphold its strong commitment towards UN Peacekeeping as a vital tool for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world.
