DPM For Selected Proposals To Bolster Trade, Investment Ties With Friendly Countries
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday directed that selected proposals should be finalized, reaffirming Pakistan’s priority to bolster economic, trade, and investment ties with friendly countries.
The DPM chaired the 4th inter-ministerial meeting, on investment project proposals with friendly countries. During the meeting, the committee reviewed briefs on potential investments in key sectors, including infrastructure, petroleum, trade, and information technology (IT), a DPM's Office news release said.
The DPM also reiterated the government’s unwavering focus on enhancing strategic partnerships and fostering cross-sector collaboration.
SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, IT, and Economic Affairs, Chairman NHA, Special Secretary Finance & Petroleum, and senior officials from SIFC, MoFA, Communications, and other departments attended the meeting.
