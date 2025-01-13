DPM for swift completion of textile parks, enhancing investments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed the departments concerned to expeditiously complete the textile parks in Pakistan and strive to enhance investment in the export-oriented industries.

The deputy prime minister, chairing a meeting of the Working Group on the Establishment of Textile Parks in Pakistan, also emphasized the importance of investment in Pakistan’s textile sector.

The meeting was attended by the Federal minister for investment, provincial ministers, federal secretaries of foreign affairs, industries, board of Investment, and Special Investment Facilitation Council and senior government officials.