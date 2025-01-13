Open Menu

DPM For Swift Completion Of Textile Parks, Enhancing Investments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DPM for swift completion of textile parks, enhancing investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed the departments concerned to expeditiously complete the textile parks in Pakistan and strive to enhance investment in the export-oriented industries.

The deputy prime minister, chairing a meeting of the Working Group on the Establishment of Textile Parks in Pakistan, also emphasized the importance of investment in Pakistan’s textile sector.

The meeting was attended by the Federal minister for investment, provincial ministers, federal secretaries of foreign affairs, industries, board of Investment, and Special Investment Facilitation Council and senior government officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Textile Government

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

7 minutes ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

21 minutes ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

27 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

33 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

1 hour ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

3 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

3 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

4 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan