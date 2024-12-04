- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DPM holds consultation with former foreign secretaries on regional, global developments
DPM Holds Consultation With Former Foreign Secretaries On Regional, Global Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting with the former foreign secretaries to discuss regional and global developments and seek their input on foreign policy matters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting with the former foreign secretaries to discuss regional and global developments and seek their input on foreign policy matters.
The meeting was attended by former foreign secretaries Inam ul Haq, Salman Bashir, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Masood Khan, Aizaz Chaudhry, Tehmina Janjua, Sohail Mehmood and Syrus Qazi.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Youth killed over old rivalry
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani12 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Ka ..12 minutes ago
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik17 minutes ago
-
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter17 minutes ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed17 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old rivalry17 minutes ago
-
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters31 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families31 minutes ago
-
11 injured in roof collapse35 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera35 minutes ago
-
Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence35 minutes ago
-
Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh51 minutes ago