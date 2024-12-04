DPM holds consultation with former foreign secretaries on regional, global developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting with the former foreign secretaries to discuss regional and global developments and seek their input on foreign policy matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting with the former foreign secretaries to discuss regional and global developments and seek their input on foreign policy matters.

The meeting was attended by former foreign secretaries Inam ul Haq, Salman Bashir, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Masood Khan, Aizaz Chaudhry, Tehmina Janjua, Sohail Mehmood and Syrus Qazi.