ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday highlighting Pakistan’s conducive investment policies, invited Etisalat and (e&), the global technology group to make further investment in the country’s telecom sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer at e& life and e& international, Khalifa Al Shamsi in Dubai, a DPM's Office news release said.

Chief Operations Officer e& International, Khaled Hegazy and officials from the Pakistan side were present during the meeting.

Khalifa Al Shamsi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to foster a business-friendly climate and acknowledged the country’s importance as a growing market in the region.