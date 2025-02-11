DPM Invites UAE Firms To Invest In Pakistan's Telecom Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday highlighting Pakistan’s conducive investment policies, invited Etisalat and (e&), the global technology group to make further investment in the country’s telecom sector.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer at e& life and e& international, Khalifa Al Shamsi in Dubai, a DPM's Office news release said.
Chief Operations Officer e& International, Khaled Hegazy and officials from the Pakistan side were present during the meeting.
Khalifa Al Shamsi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to foster a business-friendly climate and acknowledged the country’s importance as a growing market in the region.
