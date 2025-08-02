Open Menu

DPM, Iranian FM Reaffirm Commitment To Bolster Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here and discussed matters of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi here and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of Iranian President Dr.

Masoud Pezeshkian’s delegation for his state visit to Pakistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest.

