DPM Ishaq Dar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives, Property In China Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and property caused by the devastating earthquake in China.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region this morning," the deputy PM said in his social media post on X.

He said "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy".

Ishaq Dar prayed for strength and comfort to those affected by the earthquake.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of China and offer our sincerest condolences," the deputy PM added.

