DPM Ishaq Dar Meets With President Of Kazakhstan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called on President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace “Akorda”, as part of SCO Foreign Ministers’ audience.
The deputy prime minister conveyed sincere greetings and warm wishes from the president and the prime minister of Pakistan to the Kazakh president and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres.
The deputy prime minister appreciated the role of the leadership of both countries in strengthening the mutually beneficial multifaceted ties and cooperation in multilateral forums.
He highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s Presidency of SCO and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the success of the Kazakh Summit to be held in July in Astana.
