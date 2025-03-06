(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

The extraordinary session is being convened in the backdrop of deteriorating situation in Palestine, resulting from Israeli aggression against Palestinians, the ensuing humanitarian crisis, and the illegal and immoral proposals of displacement of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland, a DPM's Office news release said.

At the conference, the DPM/FM will reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.