DPM Meets Palestine's PM
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM
JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammed Mustafa, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contiguous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.
Recent Stories
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM meets Palestine's PM3 minutes ago
-
20 Students shine at 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025', receive laptops for excellence in STEAM fields23 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on gambling, 11 arrested in raids on two dens in Hazro43 minutes ago
-
3 arrested for brutal murder of colleague at stone crusher plant43 minutes ago
-
Country observes Int'l Women's Day, paying tribute to exceptional Women53 minutes ago
-
Kohat hosts inaugural scrabble championship1 hour ago
-
Food security top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Women empowerment is indispensable for the uplift and prosperity of any society: AJK President, PM1 hour ago
-
MOFA condoles passing of Dr Riffat Hussain1 hour ago
-
Women should aware about their fundamental rights: Farah Shah1 hour ago
-
State-run AIMS Teaching Hospital serves quick Medicare to 8000 patients in one month1 hour ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated in Nawabshah1 hour ago