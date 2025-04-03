- Home
DPM Mulls Over Strategic Initiatives To Enhance Services, Support Mechanisms For Overseas Pakistanis
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee for the upcoming Overseas Pakistanis Conference scheduled for the month of April.
The committee in its meeting discussed enhancing services and support mechanisms for overseas Pakistanis, with key stakeholders discussing strategic initiatives to streamline engagement and facilitate their contributions towards national progress, a DPM's office news release said.
