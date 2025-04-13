Open Menu

DPM, Omani FM Discuss Regional Peace, Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and discussed issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand and strengthen the existing fraternal ties in diverse fields for mutually beneficial outcomes. Both leaders invited each other to visit and agreed to do so at mutually convenient earliest dates.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

